Waitress Announces Willemijn Verkaik as Jenna for Netherlands Tour

Waitress has today announced Willemijn Verkaik in the leading role of Jenna for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands which will visit the country's largest theaters from September 2020.

"I saw Waitress a couple of years ago on Broadway. I was immediately impressed by the musical and the amazing music written by Sara Bareilles for which she received a Grammy Award nomination, which was well deserved. The role of Jenna is a role that challenges me, especially vocally. I am looking forward to introducing the Netherlands to this beautiful musical that has all the right ingredients," Verkaik said in a statement.

In Waitress, Jenna is a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

"It is a dream come true to see Waitress travel around the world! To see this beautiful show have a life like this is more than I ever could have imagined! We are so proud to share the story of Jenna with a whole new audience and welcome them into the world of Waitress with open arms and plenty of pie," composer Sara Bareilles said in a statement.