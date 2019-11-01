Tracy Letts's The Minutes Will Come to Broadway in February 2020

Tracy Letts's 2018 Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes, previously announced to be Broadway-bound, has released the date of its Broadway arrival in a mysterious graphic, provided by the show's publicists.



(image provided by Polk PR)

The Minutes is Letts's brisk, scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power. Full of chicanery, backstabbing, manipulation, and perhaps some mistruths, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry.

The play premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2017 where it was directed by Steppenwolf artistic director Anna D. Shapiro.

Letts is currently represented on Broadway by his play Linda Vista, running through November 10 at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater.