TKTS Lincoln Center Will Reopen September 6

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, will reopen its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth on Tuesday, September 6, at 11am.

Located indoors in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium (61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue), TKTS Lincoln Center originally opened on August 2, 2016, but has been closed since March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, September 6, TKTS Lincoln Center will offer discount tickets up to 50 percent off for same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, off-Broadway, and Lincoln Center productions. The hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-6pm.

TDF's main TKTS Times Square discount booth (Broadway and 47th Street) is currently open seven days a week. Its hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 3pm-8pm; Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 11am-8pm; and Sundays, 11am-7pm.