The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays to Return to Broadway for Fifth Year

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays will return to Broadway for a fifth holiday season, running at the Neil Simon Theatre from Friday, November 29, through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

This year's lineup of performers will include Chris Cox ("The Mentalist"), Kevin James ("The Inventor"), Hyun Joon Kim ("The Manipulator"), Sos and Victoria Petrosyan ("The Transformationalists"), Enzo Weyne ("The Unforgettable"), and Verba Shadow Theatre.

Simon Painter is the creative producer, with Tim Lawson as the executive producer. MagicSpace Entertainment and the Works Entertainment are producers.