Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden to Release Broadway Duet Album Together at a Distance

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have announced that their upcoming album Together At a Distance will be released on Friday, November 19 on all streaming and digital platforms.

The album, from Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals, features a collection of classic and contemporary Broadway duets from iconic composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jason Robert Brown. Boggess and Ovenden have performed together in concerts on both sides of the Atlantic including BBC's Proms at Royal Albert Hall with the John Wilson Orchestra in both 2010 and 2012, and at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops in 2015.

Take a look at the album's track list below:

"Make Believe" – From Show Boat

"All I Ask Of You" – From The Phantom of the Opera

"Stranger In Paradise" – From Kismet

"The Heather On The Hill" – From Brigadoon

"Too Many Mornings" – From Follies

"Tonight" – From West Side Story

"All The Wasted Time" – From Parade

"Too Much In Love To Care" – From Sunset Boulevard

"How Could I Ever Know" – From The Secret Garden

"Till There Was You" – From The Music Man

"I Have Dreamed" – From The King And I

"With One Look" – From Sunset Boulevard "They Were You" – From The Fantasticks

"A Heart Full Of Love" – From Les Misérables

Boggess is an Olivier Award-nominated actor who has starred on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid, Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock. She also performed as Christine Daaé in the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.

Ovenden was last seen onstage as Emile de Becque in Chichester Festival Theatre's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. He is also well known for his role as Sir Henry Granville in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, as well as Charles Blake in the acclaimed ITV series Downton Abbey.

The album features orchestrations by Nigel Wright, Julian Ovenden, and Pete Letanka. It is produced by Nigel Wright and Nick Pugh, with engineering by Pugh, and was mixed at Chiltern Music Studios, Buckinghamshire, UK.

Listen to Boggess and Ovenden duet on "How Could I Ever Know" from The Secret Garden in this newly released music video.