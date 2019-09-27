See Photos From The Lightning Thief on Broadway

Photos have been released from the Broadway production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, opening at the Longacre Theatre on September 16.

Percy Jackson (Chris McCarrell) fights a Minotaur.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

The full company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour brings the musical to Broadway, led by Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson. Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes round out the ensemble.

The Lightning Thief runs at the Longacre Theatre.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, who makes his Broadway debut, and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz. Stephen Brackett directs the production, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by the late Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki.