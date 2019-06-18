See Mel Brooks on the Lunt-Fontanne Stage in His Residence on Broadway

Last night, June 17, Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Producers) took the Lunt-Fontanne stage for the first night of his two-night residency on Broadway. Check out photos from the event below. He will be back this evening, June 18, for a second and final night.

Mel Brooks seated on the Lunt-Fontanne stage.

(© Joan Marcus)

The unscripted show combines off-the-cuff comedy, unbelievable personal stories, and film clips from some of his most memorable work.

Mel Brooks gets animated on the first night of his residence on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

In Residence On Broadway is produced by Live Nation, the Araca Group, and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group). The In Residence on Broadway production team includes lighting designer Mike Baldassari, sound designer Peter Hylenski, and sound designer Garth Helm. PRG will provide lighting and sound equipment.