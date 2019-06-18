See Mel Brooks on the Lunt-Fontanne Stage in His Residence on Broadway
The legendary comedian and filmmaker has only one more night of his residency this evening.
Last night, June 17, Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Producers) took the Lunt-Fontanne stage for the first night of his two-night residency on Broadway. Check out photos from the event below. He will be back this evening, June 18, for a second and final night.
The unscripted show combines off-the-cuff comedy, unbelievable personal stories, and film clips from some of his most memorable work.
In Residence On Broadway is produced by Live Nation, the Araca Group, and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group). The In Residence on Broadway production team includes lighting designer Mike Baldassari, sound designer Peter Hylenski, and sound designer Garth Helm. PRG will provide lighting and sound equipment.