How well do you know Newsies? Test your knowledge of the musical Newsies with this quiz!

Newsies premiered at which popular regional theatre?

Harvey Fierstein, the Tony-winning book writer of Newsies, also wrote the scripts for which of the following musicals?

Spot Conlon is the leader of the New York City newsies from which borough?

This writer was Alan Menken's lyricist for the Newsies score.

For the national tour of Newsies, what song was added for the character Crutchie?

The same season that Newsies opened on Broadway, star Jeremy Jordan also appeared in which other musical?

Prior to Newsies, Andrew Keenan-Bolger appeared on Broadway in what other shows produced by Disney?

Name the theater where Newsies was filmed for broadcast.

Who originated the role of Katherine Plumber in the national tour of Newsies?

How many total performances (including previews) did Newsies play on Broadway?

You need to sell a few more papes to become an expert on Newsies.