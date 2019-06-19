Pretty Woman Announces London Production, German Casting, and a New Song

Pretty Woman: The Musical has announced that its second international production will open in 2020 on London's West End.

Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, London's Pretty Woman: The Musical will be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. Full London production casting, theater, ticket on-sale and production dates to be announced soon.

In addition, casting has been announced for the previously announced German production. The show will star Patricia Meeden (Sister Act), who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert (Dance of the Vampires), who plays Edward. Performances begin at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019. Full German production cast to be announced soon.

The show will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the song "Oh, Pretty Woman," penned by Roy Orbison and Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the venerable track. Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over 7 million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film. "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, national tour, Hamburg, and London productions.

See the cast of the Broadway production perform the Orbison song below.