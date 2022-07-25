Pretty Woman Extends National Tour With Adam Pascal

The first national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical has been extended through May 7, 2023, with a final engagement to be held in Sacramento, California. The Equity tour, which launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, will have played 61 cities across North America by the end of its run.

Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent) will continue in the role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour, joined by Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Kyle Taylor Parker will also continue in his role as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 18 in East Lansing. Olivia Valli, who stars as Vivian Ward, will play her final performance on October 9 in New Orleans. Casting updates will be announced at a future date.

The current cast also includes Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Graham Keen, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

Based on the hit 1990 romantic comedy, Pretty Woman features a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, a score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

For more information about the production's touring schedule, click here.