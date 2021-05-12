Patti LuPone (With Her New Blond Bob) Welcomes Audiences Back to Broadway
LuPone can't wait to get back to Company.
Broadway is planning a grand return this fall, and no one is more excited than Patti LuPone. LuPone, who was just over a week from opening in Company, can't wait to get back onstage, and she's very excited to welcome audiences back. Here is a new message she recorded celebrating the news, complete with song (and a shiny new haircut).
Company reopens on December 20.
