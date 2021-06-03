Original Broadway Cast of Aida to Reunite

Cast members from the original Broadway production of Elton John's Aida will appear on Stars in the House on Saturday, June 5 at 8pm ET. Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will be joined by Heather Headley (Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (Amneris), Adam Pascal (Radames), John Hickok (Zoser), Tyrees Allen (Amonasro), Daniel Oreskes (Pharoah), and Schele Williams (Nehebka). Williams is set to direct the forthcoming revival of the show, which is aiming to debut in Germany in 2022.

Aida tells the story of star-crossed lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other. The musical opened at the Palace Theatre on March 23, 2000, and closed on Broadway on September 5, 2004 after 1,852 performances. It features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice. The book is by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang. The show was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Score and Best Actress for Headley.

Fans will be able to ask questions live and donate to The Actors Fund. There is likely to be live music as well.

Click here to watch the livestream on Saturday, June 5.