Norm Lewis and Michael Urie to Star in New Broadway Comedy Chicken and Biscuits

Norm Lewis and Michael Urie will star in the Broadway premiere of Chicken and Biscuits by Douglas J. Lyons, with Zhailon Levingston directing. The comedy will run at the Circle in the Square Theatre, beginning performances on September 23, with opening night set for October 10.

The new play tells the story of the two sisters who attempt to put their differences aside when it comes time to bury their father ... until the sister they didn't know existed arrives at the funeral. Lewis will take on the role of Reginald, with Urie as Logan. Further casting is still to be announced.

Lyons, an actor seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Beautiful, makes his Broadway playwriting debut with the production, and Levingston, at age 27, will become the youngest Black director in Broadway history.

Chicken and Biscuits premiered at Queens Theatre in February 2020 and was shut down by the onset of the Covid pandemic less than two weeks after opening.