New Queens Will Take the Throne in Broadway's Six This Summer

The Broadway production of Six will welcome a group of new Queens beginning Tuesday, August 9.

Joining the company will be Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, alongside two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway.

Joy Woods will play her final performance as Catherine Parr on July 31, with original cast members Adrianna Hicks and Abby Mueller playing their final performance as Catherine of Aragon and Jane Seymour respectively on Sunday, August 7.

Remaining original cast members are Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, and Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard. Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke round out the company.

Six is written by Tony winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and runs at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.