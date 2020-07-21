New Plays by Lynn Nottage and Rajiv Joseph Set for Second Stage Season

Second Stage Theater will present new plays by Lynn Nottage and Rajiv Joseph during its 2021 season, in addition to the forthcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out.

Joseph's Letters of Suresh will be presented in the spring of 2021 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway. May Adrales directs the world premiere, a play about a series of letters, that serves as a companion to his play Animals Out of Paper.

Nottage's latest play, directed by Kate Whoriskey, will have its Broadway premiere at the Helen Hayes Theater in the fall of 2021. Second Stage is did not list a title for the play, which was called Floyd's upon its 2019 world premiere at the Guthrie Theatre. It is set at a truck stop sandwich shop that employs formerly incarcerated workers in its kitchen, and is expected to have a new name for its Broadway premiere.

As previously announced, Scott Ellis's revival of Greenberg's Take Me Out will now debut at the Helen Hayes Theater in March 2021 after originally being scheduled for this past spring. Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jesse Williams head the cast, alongside Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Opening is expected to take place April 22, 2021.