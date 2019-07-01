Neil Diamond Bio-Musical Is Being Developed for Broadway

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that a new biographical musical about legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, as yet untitled, is currently in development for Broadway. Featuring a score of Diamond's greatest hits, the book will be written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything). Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct.

"On the mantle-piece in my childhood home in New Zealand, there were always two pictures: one was of the Pope, the other of Neil Diamond," McCarten said in a statement. "The epic musical catalogue of this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer flowed endlessly off our family record player. As a child you took it into yourself, and to this day I can recite the lyrics of his hits deep into their second or third verses. Imagine my excitement, then, when the opportunity arose to work with Neil on a musical based on his life and music. A very, very easy and so sweet ‘Yes!'"

Additional details will be announced shortly.