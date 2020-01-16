Molly Ranson and More to Join Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite

The rest of the cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Danny Bolero (In the Heights) will play the Waiter, Drama Desk Award nominee Molly Ranson (Bad Jews) will play Jean McCormick and Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand will play the Bellhop and Borden Eisler. Rounding out the cast is Tony Award winner Michael McGrath (Tootsie) and Tony nominee Erin Dilly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), who will stand by for Broderick and Parker, respectively. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado will be understudies.

John Benjamin Hickey, recently seen in The Inheritance on Broadway, will direct. The creative team will include John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

Plaza Suite is a trio of one-acts all set in the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York, featuring three different couples all played by the same two actors. Mike Nichols directed George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton, and more in the Broadway premiere in 1968; it was later adapted into a film in 1971 featuring Walter Matthau playing all three male leads, and Stapleton, Lee Grant, and Barbara Harris playing the female leads.

The production will first open in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre February 5-22, before coming to Broadway's Hudson Theatre for 17 weeks, beginning previews March 13, and opening on April 13.