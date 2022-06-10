MJ to Release Broadway Cast Recording

Sony Music has announced that it will release the Broadway cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical MJ on July 15. The album is currently available for pre-order.

The 20 tracks of the album include "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Smooth Criminal," and "Thriller," capturing the performances of the original Broadway cast led by Myles Frost and Tavon Olds-Sample in the role of Michael Jackson.

The cast additionally features Quentin Earl Darrington (Joseph Jackson / Rob), Whitney Bashor (Rachel), Gabriel Ruîz (Alejandro), Christian Wilson/Walter Russell III (Little Michael), Devin Trey Campbell (Little Marlon), Antione L. Smith (Berry Gordy / Nick), Joey Sorge (Dave), Raymond Baynard (Randy Jackson), John Edwards (Jackie Jackson), Ayana George (Katherine Jackson), Apollo Levine (Quincy Jones / Tito Jackson), Lamont Walker II (Jermaine Jackson), Zelig Williams (Marlon Jackson), and Kali May Grinder, Wonza Johnson, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Michelle Mercedes, Ramone Nelson, Aramie Payton, Kyle Robinson, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright.

The album was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and co-produced by Derik Lee; Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain served as executive producers.