MJ Casting Call: Are You Broadway's Young Michael Jackson

MJ has announced a casting search for an actor to play the role of Young Michael Jackson on Broadway. Performances of the bio-musical begin December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for February 1.

The production is looking for a child actor who can capably play Michael Jackson at 10 years old. They can be older or younger to audition, "as long as they are still able to sing in Young Michael's range." To submit, record a video singing a Michael Jackson song (advice is provided here) and email it to [email protected]

MJ as a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music. Plot details of the production have been kept largely under wraps for most of the show's development, but MJ reportedly focuses on the singer's preparations for his Dangerous tour in 1992.

The show stars Myles Frost in the title role, alongside Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson/Ensemble, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson/Ensemble, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.