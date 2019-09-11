Luke Islam Sings "Never Enough" From The Greatest Showman
Check out Islam's performance in the America's Got Talent semifinals.
Twelve-year-old Luke Islam is once again serving his musical theater fan base everything they crave — this time with a rendition of "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman. Islam performed the ballad last night during the second round of semifinals of America's Got Talent. We'll find out tonight if the performance was enough to keep him in the game, but however it shakes out, Islam is always enough for Broadway.