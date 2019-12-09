Little Women Stars Visit Eliza Scanlen at To Kill a Mockingbird

Eliza Scanlen, who currently plays Mayella Ewell in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, had some special visitors at the Shubert Theatre.

Scanlen will soon be seen onscreen as Beth March in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Little Women, set for a Christmas Day release. So Gerwig, along with Scanlen's costars Laura Dern (Marmee) and Saoirse Ronan (Jo), took at trip to the Broadway production to cheer on their March sister. Take a look at the adorable shot below.

Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Eliza Scanlen, and Saoirse Ronan after a performance of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Shubert Theatre.

(© Julieta Cervantes)

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird currently stars Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, and Neal Huff as Bob Ewell.