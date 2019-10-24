Little Shop Revival and David Byrne's New Concert Earn Spots in Our Weekly Top 5

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Little Shop of Horrors

Jonathan Groff stars in the off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Michael Mayer, at the Westside Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"It's the greatest off-Broadway musical ever written, and this new production from director Michael Mayer proves it. ... Old fans will love this revival of Little Shop of Horrors, and new ones are sure to walk out of the Westside Theatre every night. It ought to run for years." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Sound Inside

Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"Adam Rapp, a Pulitzer finalist making a long-awaited Broadway debut, and Tony winner David Cromer, a master at theatricalizing isolation, are scrupulous in keeping The Sound Inside several steps ahead of the audience at all times. ... The Sound Inside is one of those plays that I feel lucky to have seen, and it's one of the best Broadway shows of the year." Read David Gordon's full review here.

David Byrne's American Utopia

Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield appear in David Byrne's American Utopia, choreographed by Annie-B Parson, at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"It's impossible to leave David Byrne's American Utopia without a big smile on your face. ... If you're not already a David Byrne fan, you will be after American Utopia. It's 100 minutes of pure bliss." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Is This a Room

Emily Davis stars as Reality Winner in Is This a Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, at Vineyard Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Through sharp design and gripping performances, Tina Satter shows how even the strongest of us become weeping children in the face of the awesome power of the federal government." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Adrienne C. Moore (center) and the company of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, choreographed by Camille A. Brown, at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"There is no weak link in this colorful ensemble, each one of their performances blending moments of ecstasy, rage, sorrow, and confusion into a beautiful mosaic of unique yet universal experiences. ... Even more than the stunning monologues that have undoubtedly gotten many a young actor into Juilliard, For Colored Girls is associated with the community it builds around it — a kinship experienced within individual companies as well as by the generations of people exposed to and moved by the piece." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.