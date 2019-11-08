KPOP Announces Talent Search for Pre-Broadway Work Session

The award-winning musical KPOP has launched a nationwide search for talented Korean, Korean-American, and Asian-American singers, dancers, and actors for an upcoming pre-Broadway work session.

The open call will take place in person in New York City on Saturday, November 16, at Pearl Studios (500 8th Avenue) beginning at 10am. Callbacks for dancers will take place on Sunday, November 17. Those unable to audition in person are invited to submit video auditions by uploading them to YouTube or Vimeo and sending the links to [email protected] by Saturday, November 16.

Conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Kim (book) and Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and directed by Teddy Bergman, KPOP takes a fictional look inside the KPOP universe. An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, ran in the fall of 2017. The creative team includes Jennifer Weber (choreographer) and Sujin Kim-Ramsey (music director).