Katie Webber Steps Into Featured Role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

It was announced this morning that Katie Webber will take over the role of Rhonda (Tina Turner's friend and personal assistant) in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical beginning Tuesday, April 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Jessica Rush, who originated the role of Rhonda in the production, will play her final performance on Sunday, April 10.

Webber is an original Broadway cast member of Tina, and currently performs in the ensemble and as an understudy for the role of Rhonda. Her other Broadway credits include Wicked, Memphis, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, Jersey Boys, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.

Tina is based on the life of 12-time Grammy Award winner Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself. The musical opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, earning nominations for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down.

The musical is written by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Tony nominee Phyllida Lloyd directs the biomusical, with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast.

The Broadway cast of Tina currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. Rounding out the ensemble are Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber, and Michelle West.