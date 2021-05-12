Kathryn Hahn, Lisa Edelstein, and Tracee Chimo Pallero to Lead Virtual Sisters Rosensweig Reading

Kathryn Hahn, Lisa Edelstein, and Tracee Chimo Pallero will be sisters in Wendy Wasserstein's Sisters Rosensweig in an upcoming streaming production of the play directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The Spotlight on Plays staging, presented by Broadway's Best Shows, will debut on Thursday, May 20, at 8pm ET, with on demand playback through May 24 at 6pm ET.

Hahn, Edelstein, and Pallero will head the cast as sisters Gorgeous Teitelbaum, Sara Goode, and Pfeni Rosensweig. They will be joined by Jason Alexander as Mervyn Kant, John Behlmann as Geoffrey Duncan, Kathryn Newton as Tess Goode, Chris Perfetti as Tom Valiunus, and James Urbaniak as Nick Pym.

The Sisters Rosensweig tells the story of three middle-aged Jewish sisters who reunite after a long separation to celebrate a big birthday. Proceeds will benefit the Actors Fund, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project.

For more information, click here.