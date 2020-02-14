Swoon Over Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba's New Dear Evan Hansen Music Video

Prepare yourselves for a special Valentine's Day treat, straight from the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

Jordan Fisher, who recently assumed the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway, joined his costar Gabrielle Carrubba to shoot a romantic video of the duet, "If I Could Tell Her." Spend the rest of your February 14 watching this brand-new music video, featuring the dreamiest Evan Hansen you're likely to see in this lifetime.