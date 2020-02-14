See Jordan Fisher's Performance Highlights in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Jordan Fisher is the latest star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and the production has released brand-new footage of his performance highlights. Take a look below at clips of him in the numbers "You Will Be Found" and "For Forever."

Fisher played his first performance at the Music Box Theatre on January 28. He stars alongside Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Dan Macke as Connor Murphy, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, and Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."