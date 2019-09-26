Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham to Star in Broadway's Girl From the North Country

Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham will star in the Broadway production of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country, beginning performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. Opening is set for March 5.

Sanders will take on the central role of Nick Laine, with Winningham reprising her off-Broadway performance as Elizabeth Laine. Public Theater cast members Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Matthew Frederick Harris (ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Ben Mayne (ensemble), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (ensemble), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Marianne Laine), Rachel Stern (ensemble), and Chelsea Lee Williams (ensemble) will also join the Broadway transfer.

Casting for the role of Joe Scott is still to be announced.

Girl From the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.