James Cromwell and Jane Alexander Preview Broadway's Grand Horizons

The Broadway company of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons met the press on December 11. Leigh Silverman directs the production at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, beginning performances December 23.

Grand Horizons is described as follows: "Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love."

The company is led by Jane Alexander and James Cromwell as Nancy and Bill, alongside Ben McKenzie as Ben, Michael Urie as Brian, Ashley Park as Jess, Priscilla Lopez as Carla, and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy. Grand Horizons has scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and projection design by Bryce Cutler.