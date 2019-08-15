Jake Gyllenhaal and Stephanie J. Block Star in Our Critics' Top Faves This Week
In addition to highlighting two new shows, we remind you of three shows closing this weekend.
With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time, including some shows that are closing this weekend! They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
RECENTLY OPENED:
"...Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical is the most nutso, uninhibited, thoroughly over-the-top musical currently playing in New York. Do yourself a favor and see it while you still can — if only to bask in its improbable magnificence." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"Despite valiant attempts by [Tom] Sturridge, Sea Wall is almost completely mirthless, which makes sense considering its subject matter. Thankfully, A Life has plenty of laughs — and [Jake] Gyllenhaal knows how to deliver them." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
CLOSING SOON:
"In a time of sound-alike new musicals chock-full of forgettable piano ballads, [composer] Joe Iconis stands out with his brassy, unapologetically melodic showtunes." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"With a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q), it doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does avoid some of the nastier potholes of the bio-musical form while driving home a sequin-studded spectacle." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
"[Playwright Halley] Feiffer didn't have to change much to make [Anton Chekhov's] futility-fueled Three Sisters a comedy. With a firm grasp of the original play and a thrillingly rebellious spirit, Feiffer simply paints life (for everyone, not just depressed Russians) in the absurd light it deserves and makes the choice to laugh instead of cry." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.