Jagged Little Pill Sets Broadway Return for October

The Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill will resume performances beginning October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The show is based on Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill and incorporates '90s anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket."

At the time of the Broadway shutdown, the cast was led by Tony nominees Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, and Antonio Cipriano. Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams rounded out the ensemble. Any casting updates for the show's return to the stage this fall will be announced in the coming months.

The Tony-nominated creative team includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernandez, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Jonathan Deans, and video designer Lucy Mackinnon; alongside hair, wig, and make-up designer J. Jared Janas. Production stage management is by Ira Mont. Music direction is by Bryan Perri, who also serves as conductor and keyboardist. Joining him in the Jagged Little Broadway Band are guitarists Eric Davis and Alex Nolan, bassist Vashon Johnson, percussionist Damien Bassman, concertmaster Mary Jo Stilp, violist Tia Allen; cellist Kristine Kruta, and associate music director and keyboardist Matthew Doebler.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.