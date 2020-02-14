How I Learned to Drive Announces Full Broadway Company

The full company has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel, directed by Mark Brokaw. How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on March 27 prior to a April 22 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre .

Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers join previously announced stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present, and future life. Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg) directs.

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.