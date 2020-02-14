TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Theater News

How I Learned to Drive Announces Full Broadway Company

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse lead the cast.

Johanna Day joins the cast of Broadway's How I Learned to Drive.
(© Allison Stock)

The full company has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, written by Paula Vogel, directed by Mark Brokaw. How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on March 27 prior to a April 22 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre .

Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers join previously announced stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present, and future life. Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg) directs.

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...