Hercules Is Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time, including some shows that are closing this weekend! They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Hercules

Jelani Alladin (center) stars in Hercules at the Delacorte Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...Hercules...makes a great musical... The best part is that the show has a sense of humor about itself, something that you can't always say for Disney musicals, which generally seem to take themselves extremely seriously." Read David Gordon's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Douglas

Hannah Gadsby is the writer and star of Douglas at the Daryl Roth Theater.

(© Alan Moyle)

"Douglas may be coming to Netflix next year, but to see it live is an experience you shouldn't pass up." Read David Gordon's full review here.

CURRENTLY RUNNING:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma currently play Carole King and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

"At its worst, a bio-musical...can feel like a self-serving memoir attempting to whitewash the human failings of its subject. At its best, it explores those human failings and attempts to show how they informed the music. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical...undeniably falls into the latter group." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Come From Away

The cast of Come From Away on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Telling the story of a small Canadian town that took in 38 diverted planes and their passengers after the FAA shut down American airspace, Come From Away is a beguiling portrayal of human kindness in the face of the worst horror imaginable — and a show that everybody needs to see." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Sea Wall / A Life

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge star in Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway.

(© Richard Hubert Smith)

"Despite valiant attempts by [Tom] Sturridge, Sea Wall is almost completely mirthless, which makes sense considering its subject matter. Thankfully, A Life has plenty of laughs — and [Jake] Gyllenhaal knows how to deliver them." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

