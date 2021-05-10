Helllooooo, Broadway! Mrs. Doubtfire Will Be Back in October

The Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which played three previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before shutting down in March 2020, will resume performances on October 21 in advance of a December 5 opening night. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10am.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, and featuring Tony nominee Rob McClure in the title role, Mrs. Doubtfire is written by Something Rotten! creators Karey Kirkpatrick (book and score), Wayne Kirkpatrick (score), and John O'Farrell (book). Based on the Twentieth Century Studios Motion Picture, the musical features music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Ethan Popp, sets by David Korins, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound by Brian Ronan, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and makeup by Tommy Kurzman. Zachary Dietz is the musical director.

Mrs. Doubtfire debuted at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019, where it became the the best-selling musical in the theater's history. McClure plays Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his kids in a divorce and creates an alter ego, Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined. Tickets purchased for any show through January 17, 2022 will be able to be refunded or exchanged for any other date until two hours before the performance. Additionally, the Sondheim Theatre has been equipped with MERV 15 air filtration.

Casting and additional information will be confirmed at a later date.