Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Play Round the Clock Across the Globe

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now in its seventh year onstage, is celebrating a unique milestone in the world of theater.

Seven productions of the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning play are currently running in six countries across four continents: London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo. As the stage show sweeps across global time zones, beginning Saturday, June 25, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have actors performing live onstage somewhere around the globe continuously over a 24-hour period.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

The premise is described as follows: "Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. Hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more."