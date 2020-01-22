Get a Sneak Peek at Broadway's Girl From the North Country

The cast of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country met the press at the Bitter End on January 22. Performances on Broadway begin at the Belasco Theatre on February 7, with opening set for March 5.

Kimber Elayne Sprawl takes on the role of Marianne Laine.

(© Tricia Baron)

Jay O. Sanders takes on the central role of Nick Laine, with Mare Winningham reprising her off-Broadway performance as Elizabeth Laine. Public Theater cast members Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Matthew Frederick Harris (ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Ben Mayne (ensemble), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (ensemble), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Marianne Laine), Rachel Stern (ensemble), and Chelsea Lee Williams (ensemble) also join the Broadway transfer. Hamilton's Austin Scott will play Joe, Matt McGrath plays Reverend Marlowe, and Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange complete the ensemble.

Austin Scott plays Joe Scott.

(© Tricia Baron)

Girl From the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Jennifer Blood, Kimber Sprawl, Jeannette Bayardelle, and Mare Winningham onstage.

(© Tricia Baron)

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, the musical is written and directed by McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Dylan. It premiered in 2017 at the Old Vic in London, before moving to the West End.