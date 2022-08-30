Gabriel Byrne to Bring Solo Show Walking With Ghosts to Broadway This Fall

Stage and screen vet Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in a solo theatrical adaptation of his memoir Walking With Ghosts.

Byrne will star in the show at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances, running October 18-December 30. Lonny Price directs the work, which is based on Byrne's life as a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin before his journey to stardom, and the characters that have orbited it.

Alongside Price, the creative team features Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer), Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (sound designer).

Walking With Ghosts premiered at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin earlier this year, and will run at London's Apollo Theatre before the Broadway run, September 6-17.