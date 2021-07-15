Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Chicken and Biscuits, written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston. The comedy will run at the Circle in the Square Theatre, beginning performances on September 23, with opening night set for October 10.

The new play tells the story of the two sisters who attempt to put their differences aside when it comes time to bury their father ... until the sister they didn't know existed arrives at the funeral. Previously announced cast members include Norm Lewis as Reginald and Michael Urie as Logan.

Completing the ensemble are Cleo King as Baneatta, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna, Devere Rogers as Kenny, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone. Understudies and standbys are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

The production will have sets by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Twi McCallum, casting by Erica A. Hart, and stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken and Biscuits premiered at Queens Theatre in February 2020 and was shut down by the onset of the Covid pandemic less than two weeks after opening.