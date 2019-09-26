See James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, and More in Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme has released first-look photos of its Broadway run, featuring James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) and Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) alongside Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and the rest of the crew. Check out some of the photos below. The show, which began performances on September 13, opens on October 2, and runs through January 5, 2020, at the Booth Theatre.

James Monroe Iglehart joins Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme.

(© Joan Marcus)

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; and Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC. The six performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Spontaneous special guests are expected to include Jackson, Iglehart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Daveed Diggs, along with Wayne Brady and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, special guest Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway.

(© Joan Marcus)

Freestyle Love Supreme directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.