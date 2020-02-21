Flashback Friday: Marin Mazzie Pays Tribute to Jerry Herman With a Mack & Mabel Favorite

Mack & Mabel, Jerry Herman's lesser known and rarely produced musical, is back onstage until February 23 for special Encores! production at New York City Center.

Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha take on the title roles, which were originally played by Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in the 1974 Broadway production. Despite the brevity of that initial run, the score for Mack & Mabel has gone on to join Herman's other masterpieces in the essential Broadway canon — one of the best-loved songs being the cantankerous "Wherever He Ain't."

Hear the number sung by one of Broadway's best-loved performers: the late Marin Mazzie, who performed it for a Jerry Herman tribute concert in 2003.