Flashback Friday: Addams Family Values Debuted the Perfect Thanksgiving Musical

Thanksgiving 2019 is in the books, and if you hail from a family of musical theater nerds, the main topic of conversation around the dinner table most likely was your favorite Broadway performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. And sure, they were all great. But have you ever considered how much better the parade would be if the Thanksgiving pageant from Addams Family Values were included among the performances?

Yes, an Addams Family musical has already been made, but Addams Family Values is the one dying to be onstage — as evidenced by the festive song, "Eat Us," composed by none other than Hairspray Tony winner Marc Shaiman. Contemplate the true meaning of Thanksgiving with this musical trip back to 1993, and if you happen to be a Broadway producer...think about it.