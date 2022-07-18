Erich Bergen to Play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway

It was announced today that Erich Bergen will join the Broadway cast of Chicago as Billy Flynn, taking on the role from August 1-September 11.

Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the CBS series Madam Secretary, and was most recently seen as ADA Robert Jones on the final season of BULL. He played Bob Gaudio in the film version Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the touring and Las Vegas casts of the stage production. He previously appeared on Broadway as Dr. Pomatter in the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, this revival of has been playing on Broadway since 1996 and is one of the longest-running Broadway productions in history.