Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Visits Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

New York City's Mayor-Elect Eric Adams enjoyed an evening on Broadway last night at a performance of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man. The starry performance was also attended by Mary J. Blige, actor Tasha Smith, and Broadway veteran (and Thoughts of a Colored Man producer) Sheryl Lee Ralph, joined by her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes.

Eric Adams with the cast of Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man.

(Photo courtesy of DKC/O&M)

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man is described as follows: "As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century."

Tasha Smith, Mary J. Blige, and Sheryl Lee Ralph with the cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man.

(Photo courtesy of DKC/O&M)

The ensemble cast features Esau Pritchett, Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da'Vinchi, Grammy Award nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon, and Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on October 13, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring, and lead produced by Black men. Tickets are available through March 20, 2022.