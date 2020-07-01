Dustin Hoffman Expected to Star in Broadway Revival of Our Town

Dustin Hoffman is expected to star in a forthcoming Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, to be directed by Bartlett Sher. According to published reports, the play will open in 2021, with Scott Rudin serving as lead producer.

Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play premiered in 1938 and was last seen on Broadway in 2002, with Paul Newman playing the Stage Manager. It's most recent New York revival took place at the Barrow Street Theatre, directed by and starring David Cromer.

Our Town would mark Hoffman's first Broadway appearance since playing Shylock in The Merchant of Venice in 1989. He famously played Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman in 1984, earning an Emmy for the drama's television adaptation.