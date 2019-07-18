Cover and Exclusive Photos From Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Behind-the-Scenes Book

Scholastic has revealed the cover of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey: Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production as well as exclusive images included in the book. Publishing on November 5, the book tells the official story of the award-winning production and its journey to the stage.

An exclusive photo from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

(© Harry Potter Theatrical Productions Ltd.)

Featuring photography, interviews, never-before-seen sketches, notes, and candid backstage photos, the book explores Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from the earliest phases of development. This full-color deluxe edition offers readers unparalleled access to this unique production. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey will also be available as an eBook published by Pottermore Publishing.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. It opened on Broadway April 22, receiving six 2018 Tony Awards, and will begin performances October 23 at San Francisco's Curran.