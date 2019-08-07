Come From Away Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway

Last night, Come From Away celebrated its 1,000th Broadway performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre, commemorating the landmark with a cake from Carlo's Bakery. The musical began performances on February 18, 2017, prior to its official March 12 opening, and went on to earn seven Tony Award nominations.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The current cast features Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.