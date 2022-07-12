Cheyenne Jackson, Jason Forbach to Fill In for Gavin Creel in Into the Woods on Broadway

Cheyenne Jackson will return to Broadway later this month for a brief run in Into The Woods.

Jackson will take on the role of the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince July 24-August 2, while cast member Gavin Creel performs his new show, Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at the O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference. Production understudy Jason Forbach will play the role August 3-5. Creel will return on August 6.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical is directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and Rob Berman leading the Encores! Orchestra as musical director and conductor. The production originated at New York City Center earlier this year.