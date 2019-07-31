Broadway Will Dim Marquee Lights for Harold Prince Tonight at 7:45

The marquee lights of every Broadway theater will dim for 1 minute tonight, July 31, at 7:45pm, to commemorate the life and work of legendary director/producer Harold Prince. Prince died earlier today at the age of 91.

Prince coproduced many musicals, including the original West Side Story, before going out on his own. Fiorello!, Tenderloin, A Family Affair, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, and many others, were shows that bore the Prince name above the title as producer.

Eventually he turned his attention to directing, staging now-classics like She Loves Me, Cabaret, Zorba, the Stephen Sondheim collaborations Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, and Merrily We Roll Along, the Andrew Lloyd Webber collaboration Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, and Parade. Prince's final Broadway credit was a fitting one, the career retrospective Prince of Broadway, which ran at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2017.