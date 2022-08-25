Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Returns to Shubert Alley for 36th Edition

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return to Shubert Alley in Times Square for its 36th edition on Sunday, September 25. The event, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place 10am-7pm.

Theater fans will have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind mementos and autographed collectibles and bid on exclusive Broadway items including props, costume pieces, opening night theater packages, and more. Online pre-bidding will begin in early September, with some additional online features to be included in this year's edition.

Further details for the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, including participating tables, auction lots and special guests, will be announced after Labor Day. Last year's in-person return, which coincided with the reopening of Broadway, raised $753,321. Since 1987, the 35 editions of the event have raised more than $15 million.