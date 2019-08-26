Beautiful Announces Final Carole and Gerry of Broadway Run

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma will assume the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical for the final nine weeks of its Broadway run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The pair will begin performances September 5 ahead of the musical's final performance on October 27.

As previously announced, Evan Todd will play his final performance as Gerry Goffin on August 28, while Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton will play her final performance as Carole King on September 1.

Bockel has performed as Carole King in the national tour of Beautiful, while Jeacoma was featured in the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion at Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as Jersey Boys off-Broadway. They will join current cast members Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, along with an 18-person ensemble.

Beautiful chronicles the early life and career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, beginning with her inauspicious Brooklyn upbringing. The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath and includes songs written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King as well as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The show's recognizable tunes include "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and more.

By the time Beautiful takes its final bow, it will have played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances.